‘Save Tungabhadra river from pollution’

Visakhapatnam: City environmentalist Bolisetti Satyanarayana has given a call to save the Tungabhadra river in Rayalaseema region from pollution.

He told reporters here on Sunday that pollution had reached alarming levels in the river and the main culprit being Rayalaseema Alkalies.

“Though we have been fighting against this since long, we are unable to stop it. The simple reason–the owner of the factory is TG Venkatesh who is always in the ruling party.

The AP Pollution Control Board was directed by the court to take action on the company in 2012 August. But he was then serving as a minister in the Congress Government.

Subsequently, he became a TDP Rajya Sabha member and now joined the ruling BJP at the Centre,” he pointed out.

Satyanarayana felt that unless the people launched a movement, it would be difficult to save the environment and urged Rayalaseema politician JD Lakshminarayana to take up the issue. He, along with waterman of India Rajendra Singh would strive to save Tungabhadra river, he stated.

