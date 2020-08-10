Saving the big cats

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Thirty-thousand years ago, different types of lions prowled the globe. One of the most prolific, the cave lion, roamed from Spain all the way through Eurasia and into modern-day Alaska and the Yukon.

Meanwhile, the American lion, which was even larger than African lions and saber-toothed tigers, lurked throughout Americas. Other lions of various sizes and appearances inhabited Africa, the Middle East, and India.

Most of these creatures have since disappeared, but scientists have been able to glean genetic clues that offer insights on them and their modern cousins, which also face extinction.

Over the past 150 years, the global population of African lions has declined due to hunting and habitat loss. Roughly 600 Asiatic lions remain in India.

To help save the world’s remaining lions, scientists created complete genomes of 20 individual lions, including two 30,000-year-old cave lions preserved in permafrost in Siberia and the Yukon.

They discovered that cave lions didn’t interbreed with other types of lions, found that Asiatic lions split off from their ancestors about 70,000 years ago. Lions came out of Africa in a series of migrations, somewhat analogous to humans.

Cave lions came out first, splitting from their African kin about 500,000 years ago. These lions then evolved slightly different characteristics like the males didn’t have manes. They spread throughout Eurasia, and into North America.

Another migration and separation occurred when the ancestors of Asiatic lions split off about 70,000 years ago. These lions once ranged from Saudi Arabia to India. Now, the small population in western India’s Gir Forest is all that’s left.

This population is highly inbred, with a low level of genetic diversity. As a result, male Asiatic lions have malformed sperm and testosterone levels about 10 times lower than those of African lions.

Scientists have also suggested reintroducing lions to West Africa, where they’re critically endangered.

In the past, lions were widespread and, apart from the cave lions, different populations intermingled enough to spread around genes, which is crucial to the species’ long-term health.

This study reinforces the importance of having large protected areas of contiguous habitat to allow gene flow and protecting animals from hunting.