Savitri is my idol, says Pranavi Manukonda

Teen actor Pranavi Manukonda, who shot to fame with ‘Uyyala Jampala’, is hoping to carry the mantle of an entire film on her tiny, but talented shoulders

By | Published: 6:54 pm

It’s not easy to win accolades, especially the prestigious Nandi award; but child artiste Pranavi Manukonda did just that and went on to build a successful career in Telugu film industry. Starting off with the universally acclaimed role of young Uma Devi in Uyyala Jampala, Pranavi has gone on to star in 50-plus films and is now gearing up to play lead roles in the near future.

“I was 10 when I entered the industry. It was my mother’s dream to become an actor, but she couldn’t do it, so she made me learn dance. One day, a director saw me in the dance class and offered me a chance to act in films. Today, I have become a successful artiste purely because of my mother’s support,” recalls Pranavi whose first film role was in Routine Love story where she played the younger version of the heroine.

The 17-year-old is clear in what kind of roles she wants to do and doesn’t believe in limiting herself to one platform. Her most recent appearance was in the rap song Hustler which delves into women’s struggles that made a lot of noise on social media. “I think people’s mindset should change about judging a woman based on clothes she wears. Rapes happen every second somewhere or the other around the globe, I wanted to act in a video which gives a social message and leaves an impact on people,” states Pranavi.

She has acted in eight serials like Suryavamsham, Evare Nuvvu Mohini, and Ganga Manga that boosted her popularity. Despite a busy schedule juggling films and serials, she was able to study, helped by her sister.

“It was a bit difficult to balance my education and shoots, so my sister helped me finish my syllabus. I always wanted to get into the arts field and that happened through cinema. Working for small and big screens gave me different experiences,” adds Pranavi.

Having acted as a child artiste, she says, “You learn a lot from each film. Adhugo was shot for four years and we all grew with the film and made a lot of memorable moments,” says Pranavi who is working in two web series for Prime Video. Citing Mahanati Savitri as her inspiration, Pranavi also prefers not to use glycerine for intense scenes, and now the lass is hoping to try her luck by taking on lead roles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .