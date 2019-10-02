Say goodbye to dull skin with this ancient mantra

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 5:06 pm

Can’t do without rice in a day? If you are a regular rice eater like me, then you simply can’t deny. From the ancient times, natural ingredients were used for beauty care. Transcending the boundaries of food, rice offers a plethora of benefits for your skin and hair, a rather surprising beauty staple that’s been used across the world. Rice is rich in minerals, vitamins and high on the nutritional side which helps to reduce dark skin spots and tighten the skin’s open pores.

Glowing skin

The starch in rice water is said to soothe the skin in conditions like eczema. Dip a clean washcloth into the rice water, and then apply it over the affected area. In fact, acne-prone skin or even skin with acne eruptions can be washed with rice water to soothe and heal the skin.

Facial scrub

Rice powder or rice flour can be used as a facial scrub. It is ideally suited to oily skin and is effective as a facial scrub. It helps to deep-cleanse the skin and unclog the pores, discouraging and dislodging blackheads. Mix rice powder with curd and a pinch of turmeric. Wash off with water. Rice powder can also be added to body scrubs, along with gram flour, curd, rose water, powdered lemon and orange peels, etc.

For pigmentation

You can use rice water for reducing dark patches or achieving fair complexion by mixing rice powder with raw milk to form thick paste. Apply it on your face and uncovered skin and leave it for a few minutes and wash it with clean fresh water.

Silky smooth skin

Mix corn starch powder and rice powder in 1:2 ratio. Apply the powdery material evenly on face by using makeup brush and wash with clean water after a few minutes for silky smooth skin. Fermented rice water protects the skin from UV rays and sun tan.

Lighter skin

Prepare a thick paste of rice flour, castor oil and banana, and apply over dark circles and wash it after some time with clean fresh water. It will lighten the skin around eyes and keep you younger and fresh. Cook a cup of rice, remove the water and grind it to a thick paste with honey and milk. Add yoghurt to the mixture and apply the paste on face and wash your face with fresh water after half an hour to get flawless and fairer skin.

Hair care

Take rice flour and multani mitti in equal proportions and make a paste of it. Apply the paste on your scalp and rinse off with fresh water after 45 minutes for smooth, soft and lustrous hair. Add lavender, rosemary oil to rice water and apply it on hair to balance PH level on scalp and act as excellent hair conditioner.

