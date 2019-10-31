Say nice things to water before drinking it: Kubbra

By | Published: 4:04 pm

Would you say positive things to your glass of water before drinking it, if it brings you glowing skin? Well, that’s Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait’s advice, if you are big on beauty and skincare. The star, who shot to fame after playing Kuckoo in the Netflix original series Sacred Games, is strict with her beauty regime, and for her, staying hydrated is key.

“It’s very important to keep your skin clean and hydrated. Given the stress that our skin goes through because of the pollution and the hectic lifestyle we lead, it may get dehydrated and lose out on the essential skin nourishment. We often do not find time or the energy to follow a tedious skincare regime.

“The simplest and best way is to protect your skin is to keep it clean by washing it once you are home, removing all the dirt that has accumulated throughout the day. It’s very important to then apply a good moisturiser. Remember to exfoliate your skin once or twice a week, it will help remove dead skin cells. Last but not the least, drink water regularly, it’s the most important part,” said Sait.

Mantras to glowing skin

The actor has an interesting tip for the way one consumes water. “Sip the water slowly and not just gulp it and glug it down. Be positive to your water before you drink it, say nice things to your water because it crystallises differently and shows positively on your skin and also on your body. When you sip water, you allow your body to absorb it as compared to when you glug it,” she added.

On her general skincare regime, Kubbra shares that she does not touch her skin to avoid irritation and washing off makeup before sleep to avoid affecting skin pores. “I use a light-weight moisturiser which does not make my skin sticky. Before sleeping and after waking up, I make sure I drink lots of water to keep myself hydrated inside out. Also, I use Olay Power Duo regenerist micro-sculpting cream and eye cream for my face,” she said.