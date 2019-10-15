Sayani Gupta reveals the art of rejecting films

By | Published: 4:57 pm

She chuckles when she says that one of the reasons she is seen more in independent films is because the makers happen to be underdogs. Admitting that there are times that she surprises herself by her effortless balance between big-budget Hindi movies and new-age independent cinema, actor Sayani Gupta stresses that it is pure instinct that takes a call for her when it comes to signing a film.

“Frankly, I say no most stuff. For me, it is important that the story and its politics are relevant. I go completely by my gut,” said Gupta, who was recently seen in ‘Article 15’ and has to her credit movies like ‘Margarita With a Straw’, ‘Parched’, ‘Fan’, ‘The Hungry’, besides OTT series including ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Four More Shots Please’ and ‘Posham Pa’.

She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Axone’, a film on four migrants in Delhi. “There is this peculiar cocktail of innocence, integrity and passion among these directors who desperately want to say something. And personally, passion is something that has always driven me. They offer meatier roles for women characters. Honestly, I don’t want to be seen in films where I am just a pretty prop,” she said.

Known for thoroughly researching her roles, Gupta, who recently wrapped up a film shoot, a murder mystery set in Chhattisgarh, says that it is important that when she plays a character, she should be the “only one who could do it”. She added, “Unless, I can come across like that in the portrayal, then taking up that responsibility makes very little sense to me. Also, I feel every actor has his/her own method. It’s just that most of them prefer not to talk about it.”

During the initial years of OTT, the actor, who also sang Kahab in ‘Article 15’ and lent her voice to most of the ‘Four More Shots Please soundtrack’, admits that she was apprehensive if she wanted to be a part of the platform, wondering if a series would be able to hold together quality.