Sayani Gupta super excited about Axone

The Sayani Gupta starrer Axone was screened recently at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star 2019, and the actor is super excited about the film after it received a standing ovation at the festival.

“Axone has premiered in BFI London Film Festival. That was a different experience because it had a diaspora audience, with people from different ethnicity and nationalities. At MAMI, it is mostly the Indian audience and you always look forward to seeing their reaction. Because, ultimately, they will relate to the film the most. All the three screenings of the film were houseful.

The audience was constantly engaging with the film. The second screening had a standing ovation. That was quite overwhelming!” said Sayani.She added: “MAMI is our home festival.

It’s very special and I look forward to that experience. I generally attend MAMI every year and don’t take up work around this time. I make it a point to watch films. I also watch films of my friends and we discuss and criticise each other’s work. It’s like going back to film school.”

Axone is a bittersweet satire that follows immigrants in Delhi who are attempting to organise a wedding party, but soon everything goes wrong. Sayani plays a 23-year-old Nepali girl from Manipur in the movie. Written and directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, Axone also features Lin Laishram, Tenzin Dalha, Vinay Pathak and Dolly Ahluwalia.