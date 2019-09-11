SayItLikeNirmalaTai trends as FM blames millennials for auto downturn

By | Published: 6:56 pm

New Delhi: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed the mindset of millennials for adversely affecting the automobile industry, hashtags like #BoycottMillenials and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai have thrown up thousands of tweets.

“The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” Sitharaman had said.

Twitterati were quick to react and thousands of users were tweeting using hashtags like #BoycottMillenialls and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai.

“Indians are not cooking food at home because everyone is ordering it from @ZomatoIN and @UberEats #SayItLikeNirmalaTai,” a user said.

“Airline sector is down because millennials are only interested in road trips. #BoycottMillennials #SayItLikeNirmalaTai,” said another user.

“Salu Bhai movie’s sales down because millennials using tik-tok #SayItLikeNirmalaTai.”

“Stock market is crashing down because millennials invest too much in emotions. #BoycottMillennials #SayItLikeNirmalaTai,” another added.

Automobile sales witnessed its worst-ever drop in August across categories, with passenger car sales dropping by as much as 41.09 per cent.