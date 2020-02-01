SBH ex-chief manager gets jail for cheating bank of Rs 6.05 cr

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases here on Friday sentenced three persons, including former State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) Chief Manager, to undergo two years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 6.05 crore and to pay a fine of Rs10,000 each.

The CBI booked a case against former SBH Chief Manager K Murali, Ravindra Poultry Limited (RPL), Koduru Dhanjay Reddy and Sangavarapu Vamshi Krishna for causing loss to the bank. Murali was proclaimed as accused number one (A1) while RPL as A3 and Dhanjay Reddy as A4. Krishna was A5 in the case. The case against A2 was abated due to his death.

Murali accepted fake property documents as genuine collateral securities and sanctioned Rs 2 crore cash credit facility and Rs 3.79 crore as agricultural term loan in 2005. The account became Non Performing Asset (NPA) and the bank suffered a wrongful loss of Rs 6.05 crore.

After completion of investigation, the CBI filed a charge-sheet on June 28, 2013 against Murali and others under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 420 (Cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

