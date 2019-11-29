SBI adopts 15 tigers of Nehru Zoological Park

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: Fifteen tigers at the Nehru Zoological Park have been adopted by the State Bank of India, Hyderabad circle local Head Office, Koti, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). For the animal adoption programme offered by the zoo, the DGM and CDO of the bank KV Bangar Raju, handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to Prl Chief Conservator of Forests, R Shoba, here on Friday.

The zoo director, Dr Sidhanand Kukrety,curator, N Kshitija and bank officials including AGM-PR, LSSVD Hanumantha Rao, DM-PR, T Harinath Reddy, AVP-Marketing, Dinesh P, were present on the occasion. Dr Kukrety thanked the officials of SBI, Hyderabad for showing interest in adopting the tigers for the sixth year in a row, there by strengthening the wildlife conservation and awareness programmes of the zoo.

He also appealed to all the banks and other corporates to come forward to take up the animal adoption scheme. Bangar Raju was impressed by the maintenance and the way animals were being treated in Nehru Zoological Park, according to a press release.

Maha delegation visits zoo

Meanwhile, as a part of study tour, the zoo directors and veterinary officers from Maharashtra Zoo Authority visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on November 28 and 29. The Member Secretary and Members of Maharashtra Zoo Authority visited the animal enclosures and night enclosures, Safari park, Mouse Deer Conservation Breeding Centre and Vulture Conservation Breeding centre, veterinary hospital, feed store among other facilities.

