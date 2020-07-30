SBI Alkapur Township branch opened

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India’s Alkapur Township branch was inaugurated on Thursday by Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI, Local Head Office, Hyderabad.

In his inaugural address, Mishra said the Alkapur Township branch was opened to cater to the banking needs of the people staying in and around the areas of Puppalaguda, Nanakramguda, Financial District and Khajaguda. This was the 38th branch in Madhapur Region with the total number of branches in the State now being 1,163. Jogesh Chandra Sahu, General Manager (NW-II), Debasish Mishra, Deputy General Manager , AO Secunderabad, Bindu Janardhanan, AGM, Madhapur Region and Sumit Mahendra, Branch Manager were present on the occasion.

