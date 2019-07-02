SBI celebrates 64th Bank Day

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: SBI, Hyderabad Circle has felicitated people from various walks of life as part of 64th Bank Day celebrations.

Those felicitated included badminton player Nelakurthi Sikki Reddy, Kamalakara Memorial Charitable Trust managing trustee, LSS Bharathi Kamalakar, Chermas Group, chairman, K F Pesonji and an IIT ranker Sanaga Pavithra, at a function held at Ravindra Bharathi.

Speaking on the occasion, Om Prakash Mishra, CGM, Hyderabad Circle said, “As SBI takes pride in touching millions of lives with innovative products like YONO, we aim to unlock the digital future with you and for you.” V Ramesh, GM, UNN Maiya GM and Surendra Nath, GM also took part in the event.