SBI distributes Covid safety kits inn Telangana

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India, as part of its Covid-19 relief operations in Telangana, is initiating various relief measures through the SBI Foundation and Streedhan.

According to a press release, the Bank arranged supply of medical equipment like ventilators, multi-patient monitors, ECG machines, 2D Echo, Radio Meter, Digital pulse oxymeters in addition to supply of 8,000 PPE kits to identified Government Hospitals. Support by way of food relief was also provided through Akshaya Patra Foundation. The bank has earmarked Rs 1.10 crore for these various relief measures.

In this connection, Debasish Mishra, Deputy General Manager, SBI AO Secunderabad, along with G Srinivasa Rao, AGM RBO Medipatnam, handed over 1,500 PPE kits and Medical equipment (three ventilators) worth Rs.10 lakh to Pandu Naik, Assistant Superintendent, Osmania General Hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .