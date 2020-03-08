SBI Hyderabad circle celebrates women’s day

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: SBI Hyderabad Circle observed International Women’s Day on Saturday. On the occasion, O P Mishra, CGM felicitated Vijaya Rukmini Rao, Executive Director of Gramya Resource Centre for Women and donated a cheque of Rs 50,000 for the NGO.

Gramya Resource Centre has won best NGO award in Telangana State in 2016, a press release said. The activities of the NGO include supporting women facing domestic violence and help them rebuild their lives and preventing trafficking of girl babies internationally. The dignitaries who attended the function were V Ramesh, GM, U N N Maiya, GM, Bangarraju, DGM and CDO and other women employees, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter