SBI Hyderabad circle conducts clean drive

Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The SBI Hyderabad Circle has organised various activities as part of Swachhata Pakhwada. The authorities have conducted sensitisation programmes on avoiding plastics and ban on single use plastic for school students of Hanuman Vyayama Shala and also for shopkeepers and commuters at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

On Wednesday, a publicity vehicle to sanitize people about ban on single use plastic was also flagged off.

The SBI Hyderabad circle advised all its administrative office, regional business offices and other direct entities to undertake various activities till October 2.

