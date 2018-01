By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:00 pm 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Employees of SBI, Hyderabad Circle, have donated of Rs.10.67 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager J Swaminathan handed the cheque to Governor ESL Narasimhan.

General manager Prabodh Parikh, DGM&CDO Bangarraju, AGM (PR&CSB) B Veera Sekhar, Sainik Welfare Telangana Director Col Ramesh Kumar were present on the occasion.