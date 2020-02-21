SBI Hyderabad circle employees donate 14 lakh to armed forces fund

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: In a novel gesture, close to 9,300 employees of SBI Hyderabad circle have donated an amount of Rs.14.59 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad circle, O P Mishra handed over the cheque to Governor, Tamilsai Soundararajan.

V Ramesh, GM, U N N Maiya, GM, KV Bangarraju, DGM and CDO, LSSVD Hanumantha Rao, AGM (PR and CSB), Capt Mario A ISSAC, AGM and Circle Security Officer and Col. Ramesh Kumar, Director Sainik Welfare, Telangana were present during handing over of the cheque to the Governor.

