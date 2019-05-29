SBI Hyderabad Circle holds ‘Grahak Milan’

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday conducted a mega customer meet, ‘Grahak Milan’, at 522 centres across the country as a part of the customer-connect initiative.

SBI Hyderabad Circle also conducted the programme at 29 locations, covering all 26 regional business offices in the State. Customers participated in large numbers in the programme. They gave many valuable suggestions for improving the standards of customer service. Hyderabad Circle Head and Deputy Managing Director Swaminathan J participated in the programme at Madhapur RBO and took feedback from customers, the release added.