SBI Ladies Club donates photocopy machine to NGO in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the State Bank of India (SBI) Ladies Club on Monday donated a photocopy machine worth Rs 1.35 lakh to Vaidehi Ashramamu, which is a 26-year-old NGO dedicated to orphans especially girl children and provide free education and shelter to them.

The photocopy unit will help in photocopy of study materials, books and other needs of children. The president, SBI Ladies Club, Neetu Agarwal, expressed her happiness and reiterated SBI’s commitment to welfare of the society. Other SBI Ladies Club members were present during the event.

