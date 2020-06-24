SBI leads in Covid relief measures

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: As part of it’s Covid-19 relief operations across the country, the SBI in Telangana is initiating various relief measures through SBI Foundation.

The Bank has arranged supply of medical equipments like ventilators, Multi patient monitors, ECG machines, 2D Echo, Radio Meter, Digital pulse oxymeters in addition to supply of 8,000 PPE kits to identified government hospitals. Support by way of food relief was also provided through Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The Bank has earmarked Rs 1.10 crore for these various relief measures, a press release said.

Debashis Mishra, Deputy General Manager, SBI AO Secunderabad handed over health equipment worth Rs 16 lakhs to S V Rao, Chairman, Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital & Research Centre, Hyderabad. The event was also attended by Bindu Janardhan, AGM RBO Madhapur and G Rama Krishna, AGM PR.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .