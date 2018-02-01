SBI makes a mark with Corporate Social Responsibility

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad circle, on Wednesday donated a school bus worth Rs 14.96 lakh to Maruthi Old Age and Orphanage Society.

The SBI, which is also conducting Swachhata Pakhwada, donated 75 twin litter bins worth Rs 6.97 lakh to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, according to a release. The society is taking care of 74 destitute girl children, out of which 52 children are studying LKG to 10th Class and the rest 12th standard. Donation of the bus will supplement the efforts of the society in the transportation of girl children for their education, the release said.

The release said the SBI had been a pioneer in such activities and donated Rs 3.40 crore in the year 2016-17.

State Bank of India Chief General Manager J Swaminathan, General Managers Prabodh Parikh and UNN Maiya and others were present on the occasion.