SBI opens 8 SME branches in Telangana

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: To provide dedicated service to the SME segment, Challa Srinivasulu Setty, Managing Director (R&DB), State Bank of India digitally inaugurated eight new SME branches in Telangana, on Thursday.

The SME branches inaugurated in the presence of Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle, are at Balanagar, Bible House, Balkampet, Kattedan, Parishram Bhavan, Yellareddyguda, Huzurabad and Karimnagar.

The bank has recently implemented measures to revamp its SME segment for providing quick sanctions, disbursement and better monitoring with least ‘Turn Around Time’, by creating a separate SME vertical under 49 dedicated SME branches, a press release said.

Under the Common Covid-19 Emergency Credit Line facility, the bank has sanctioned 4,096 loans for Rs.415 crores and under Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line, loans to 43897 SME customers amounting to Rs.1,312.74 crores were sanctioned.

