SBI renovated branch opens in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, SBI inaugurated the renovated premises of Wanaparthy branch which has 60,000 customers with Rs 169 crore deposits and Rs179 crore advances.

According to a press release, Setty was born and brought up in Wanaparthy, Gadwal and did his MSc Agriculture in Agricultural University, Rajendranagar. He joined the Bank as PO in 1988.

The local residents expressed their happiness as one of their acquaintaces has become Managing Director of SBI.

