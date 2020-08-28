SBI serving 13.58 lakh farmers in rural area

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Hyderabad: O P Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle and Chairman of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) met MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao and presented a brief of the bank in the State saying SBI through digital platforms has handled bulk transactions in a smooth and efficient manner.

Mishra informed the Minister that 59 per cent of its branches were located in rural and semi-urban areas serving 13.58 lakh farmers and the bank has extended assistance to 1.31 lakh self-help groups covering 15 lakh women beneficiaries.

The bank has supported 44,200 beneficiaries under Covid-19 Emergency Credit Line, 11.14 lakhs beneficiaries under MUDRA scheme and a separate Financial Inclusion and Micro Market vertical has been set up for the rural transformation and inclusive growth in the State and 18 district sales hubs have been opened, a press release said.

Khammam district has been identified as a model district for 100 per cent digitisation under the ‘Transformation of aspirational district’ programme. The bank has also set up a SME vertical and identified 50 branches for inclusive financing to SME/ MSME.

