SBI to organise Green Marathon in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI) Group has announced the third edition of Green Marathon which will be held on the theme ‘Run for Green’ in 15 cities and have around 1 lakh participants.

The Green Marathon will have different categories- 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, on December 8 in Hyderabad. The 15-city marathon event will start from September 15 in Lucknow and conclude in Chandigarh on March 1, 2020, a press release said.

Alok Kumar Chaudhary, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI said, “It has been two years since we started this event and we at SBI would like to thank all the stakeholders, who made the past two editions memorable and successful. We, once again call upon all to join hands with us and come together to run for a clean and healthy future.”

All participants will be given organic T-shirts to promote healthy and greener city. People interested in taking part in the third edition of SBI Green Marathon can register themselves on bookmyshow.com and youtoocanrun.com, the release added.

