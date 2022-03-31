SBTET invites applications for grant of affiliation

Hyderabad: All private polytechnic colleges (aided and unaided) having the AICTE approvals have been invited to apply online for grant of affiliation of the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) for the academic year 2022-23.

The colleges can apply for affiliation for the existing diploma in engineering/pharmacy courses from April 4, the SBTET said on Thursday.

The last date to apply without a late fee is April 30 and applications will be accepted with a late fee of Rs.5,000 up to May 5. For more details, visit the website www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

