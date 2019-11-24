SC asks Centre to produce letters of support on Maharashtra govt formation

By | Published: 2:13 pm

New Delhi: In an unprecedented hearing on Sunday on the brewing political drama in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court has asked the Solicitor General to produce letters of support, used by Devender Fadnavis in staking claim to form the government, on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. for passing orders.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjeev Khanna said the court will decide on taking the call, prayers in the petition of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, on immediate floor test after examining the Governor’s order inviting Fadnavis to form the government in the state.

The court will conduct further hearing on the matter at 10.30 a.m. on November 25. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the central government is authorised to request the documents from the Governor.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing a few BJP MLAs and two independent MLAs, submitted before the bench that the petitioners were sleeping for 19 days, and now they have moved the apex court seeking a floor test to be conducted today itself.

“I will bring out all the facts, for this, I need two or three days,” said Rohatgi.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Congress and NCP, said either the court should order composite floor test or the BJP should be asked to prove their majority, and let this process be done on Sunday or Monday.