By | Published: 11:32 am

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all candidates contesting elections to disclose their sources of income, including those of their spouse and dependent children.

In a landmark judgement, a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar said the candidate has to disclose his, his wife’s and dependent children’s source of income when they file nomination for elections.

The court verdict came on a petition filed by NGO, Lok Prahari.