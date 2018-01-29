SC categorisation: CM asked to lead all-party team to PM

By | Published: 8:36 pm 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Leaders of all political parties and Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi immediately on the long-pending SC categorisation issue.

All party leaders — Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress), L Ramana (TTDP), TJAC chairman M Kodandaram and other leaders — held a meeting at Press Club and discussed the issue.

They faulted the Chief Minister for not leading a delegation to New Delhi as assured by him. If the Chief Minister fails to consider their plea, they would meet the Prime Minister on their own, they said.