SC declares its summer vacation as period of functioning in view of COVID crisis

By | Published: 3:58 pm

New Delhi: In view of the court functioning affected due the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Supreme Court has decided to declare its summer vacation as a period of functioning of the court.

“In a partial modification of notification of even number dated October 14, 2020, notifying the list of Supreme Court Holidays, 2020 and the summer vacation of the court, it is hearby notified that the five-week period from May 18, 2020, to June 19, 2020 of the summer vacation of the Supreme Court calander 2020 has been rescheduled and declared as period of functioning,” the apex court said in a notification on Friday.

The rest of the aforesaid notification dated October 14, 2019 remains unchanged, it said.

The top court had on Friday decided to continue its work during the summer vacation, and that too, with almost the full strength of the court and committing to work as much as possible at least till June 19.

Five benches, ordinarily comprising three judges, will take up all kinds of pending and fresh matters, including urgent ones, through video conferencing starting from May 18 till June 19, the apex court said.

A full court meeting through the circulation of views took place and the Chief Justice of India (CJI), in concurrence with the Judges, decided not to avail summer vacation at least till June 19.