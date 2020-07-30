SC declines PIL seeking CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

By | Published: 4:06 pm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a PIL seeking CBI probe into the death by suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said the PIL petitioner Alka Priya has no locus standi in the matter. “The Mumbai police are probing the matter. If you want, then you can go before the Bombay High Court and seek appropriate relief,” noted the bench also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian.

Advocate K.B. Upadhyay, appearing for the petitioner, argued before the bench that Sushant was a good man, as he was supporting several social causes.

The bench replied it has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or bad person, and it is about jurisdiction. The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that he should go to Bombay High Court, if there was anything concrete to be shared.

Upadhyay had contended in the plea that there are several irregularities in the investigation of Mumbai police. “He had injury marks on his body,” said Upadhyay.

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, who committed suicide last month, the actress on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.

Speaking to IANS, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where investigation in connection with the actor’s death is already in progress. Maneshinde, however, refused to share the contents of the petition.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s death by suicide on June 14. Sushant’s father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media.

Sushant’s family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.

Sushant’s first cousin and former BJP MLA from Bihar’s Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Singh said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor, and after various things came to their knowledge.