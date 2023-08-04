Friday, Aug 4, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
No power cuts or low voltage issues in Telangana: Jagadish Reddy
Telangana to become first to introduce Cybercrime legislation
SC stays two-year sentence for Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi’ surname case
Telangana in safe hands of CM KCR, says KTR
BRS MPs stage protests, demand withdrawal of Delhi Ordinance Bill
Hyderabad: Car crashes into motorcycles and car, driver flees
Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from unwanted DM requests
Indigo flight safely executes emergency landing in Patna, following technical snag
Ransomware cyberattacks in India have more than doubled in the first half of 2023
Witness the splendid charm of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the BTS video of ‘Kushi’
Kokapet Auction: CM KCR says land prices reflect State’s growth
Telangana spends own funds as Centre turns stingy
Highest land price in Hyderabad history at Neopolis Layout Kokapet
Hyderabad cricketer Tilak makes India debut
Another Vande Bharat Express soon for Telugu people
Centre imposes import restrictions on laptops, tablets and computers for security reasons
Latest News
Outdoor Classroom: Explore Hyderabad Nature In A Diverse Way | Learn With Nature | Telangana Today
2 mins ago
Pakistan’s Parliament passes bill to establish new authority to curb money laundering and terror financing
3 mins ago
Big B’s wardrobe for ‘KBC 15’ is all about colour play: Stylist Priya Patil
7 mins ago
Kerala CM inaugurates renovated Travancore House in Delhi
12 mins ago
Paul Stirling to lead as Ireland announce 15-player squad for T20I series against India
13 mins ago
Hyderabad
No power cuts or low voltage issues in Telangana: Jagadish Reddy
Hyderabad: Interstate gang held for theft in trains by Railway police
Hyderabad: Intermediate student dies under suspicious circumstances
HMDA Notifies auction of 100-acre Budwel plots following successful Neopolis Layout e-auction
Hyderabad: Learn from failures and embrace continuous experimentation, students advised
IDP education fair in Hyderabad on August 5
University of Hyderabad, DRDO collaborate
HomesToLife store inaugurated in Banjara Hills
RDO level official to be appointed as Govt hospital administrator: Harish Rao
Drug peddling gang held in Abdullapurmet
Hyderabad: Hashish oil worth Rs. 42 lakh seized
UK invites India’s young women to be British High Commissioner for a day
Amrit Sarovar at AOC Centre inaugurated
Hyderabad: Car crashes into motorcycles and car, driver flees
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 4, 2023
India
Kerala CM inaugurates renovated Travancore House in Delhi
12 mins ago
SC sets aside Calcutta High Court order against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
10 mins ago
India, Venezuela underline importance of business collaboration for mutual benefit
18 mins ago
Punishment for filing false poll affidavit should be enhanced, parliamentary panel suggests
24 mins ago
Jharkhand ULBs lose Rs 253 cr grant due to delayed polls
27 mins ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
2 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
2 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
2 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
2 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Injuries found on body of Manthani Madhukar
KTR assures IT park in Ramagundam
TSMC elections: Check voter list by August 9
Centre’s partisan attitude in sanction of funds hindering relief, restoration: Vemula
No power cuts or low voltage issues in Telangana: Jagadish Reddy
Education of SC students accorded priority: Koppula
Editorials
Editorial: Caring for big cats
22 hours ago
Editorial: Nemesis catches up
2 days ago
Editorial: Karma bites back
3 days ago
Editorial: Short of expectations
4 days ago
Sports
Paul Stirling to lead as Ireland announce 15-player squad for T20I series against India
Vaishnavi enters quarters of TS Ranking Table Tennis tournament
Wushu player Owais Sarwar and a minor swimmer fail dope tests ahead of Asian Games
World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 100m hurdles national record to win bronze
Dhoni’s greatness lies in fact that he still remembers what he was taught then: Saba Karim
Engalnd batter Zak Crawley keen to test ‘Bazball’ approach in India next year
Andhra Pradesh
Cooperative banking growth story began four years ago in AP: CM Jagan
3 hours ago
Ensure error-free electoral rolls, ECI delegation to AP officials
23 hours ago
AP CM to visit flood-affected districts for two days from Aug 7
23 hours ago
Adani Gangavaram port denies steel workers’ charges
1 day ago
Three electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
1 day ago
Rowdy sheeter dies after jumping from balcony to escape cops
1 day ago
Techie from AP kills wife & two toddlers, commits suicide
1 day ago
Videos
Outdoor Classroom: Explore Hyderabad Nature In A Diverse Way | Learn With Nature | Telangana Today
Rahul Gandhi Conviction Stay, Infinix GT 10 Pro Launched And Hyderabadi Cricketer Tilak Varma In Team India
Twitter (X) New Update, Coconut Sculpture Of Lord Shiva And Smallest Hanuman Chalisa
Delhi Ordinance Bill In Parliament: AAP vs BJP | Kejriwal vs Modi | Parliament Monsoon Session 2023
19,000 Crores Crop Loan Released By KCR, Device To Detect Urinary Tract Infections And KTR Launched VXI Global Solutions In Hyderabad.
Dharamshala Cricket Stadium Is Getting Ready For ICC World Cup 2023 | Himachal Pradesh
Telangana’s Highest Bid Ever For A Plot In Kokapet | Hyderabad Real Estate
Annabhau Sathe: The Social Reformer Who KCR Demanded Bharat Ratna For | Maharastra
KCR About Annabahu Sathe,Telangana Flood Relief Fund, and Hyderabad Man Shot Dead On Jaipur-Mumbai Train
News Today: Om Birla Walks Out From Lok Sabha, Zero Shadow Day In Hyderabad, And TSRTC Gets Merged Into Telangana State Government.
Entertainment
Big B’s wardrobe for ‘KBC 15’ is all about colour play: Stylist Priya Patil
Here are top 5 shark movies that drove people into theatres and out of oceans
Armaan Malik delivers his latest English hit ‘Sleepless Nights’: A Pop Love Affair
Taylor Swift adds six more stops for Eras Tour at Canadian PM’s request
Varun Dhawan extends heartfelt birthday wish to ‘Bhediya’ director Amar Kaushik
NFAI restores lost Marlon Brando-Satyajit Ray conversation
Business
Go First insolvency: NCLT directs RP to file details on recent developments
33 mins ago
Britannia Q1 net profit rises 35.65% to Rs 455.45 cr
57 mins ago
Markets halt 3-day losing run; Sensex, Nifty settle nearly 1 pc higher
3 hours ago
Guar seed futures rise on spot demand
4 hours ago
Gadgets
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
Apple Vision Pro to restrict camera access for third party apps
Flipkart Big Saving Days: Grab iPhone 13 for Rs 58,999
ViewPoint
Opinion: Why Manipur erupted
21 hours ago
Opinion: Disconnected in digital era
2 days ago
Opinion: Teaching colonialism matters
3 days ago
Opinion: A case of genocide?
4 days ago
Opinion: The ‘Kuki sisters’ case
5 days ago
The second-hand route to Sustainability
6 days ago
Opinion: Cell ban in classrooms no quick fix
7 days ago
Science & Technology
Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India
Bill Gates, rumoured girlfriend Paula Hurd spotted at Bezos’s another engagement party
Microsoft testing HDR background support on Windows 11
Elon Musk introduces Live video feature for X
Webb telescope captures stunning images of Ring Nebula
Ola expands Prime Plus service to Hyderabad
World
Pakistan’s Parliament passes bill to establish new authority to curb money laundering and terror financing
3 mins ago
US: Cyberattack disrupts hospitals, health care in five states
16 mins ago
Pakistan: Imran Khan fails to appear before ECP in intra-party polls case
38 mins ago
Study says childhood trauma may increase subsequent risk of pregnancy complications
1 hour ago
