SC to hear Priya Varrier’s plea seeking quashing of FIR

By | Published: 12:32 pm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a plea by Malayalam actress Priya Varrier seeking quashing of a spate of complaints and an FIR registered against her and another for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a minority community.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud agreed on Tuesday to hear the plea by the teenage actress, who stars in the film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ having a ‘wink song’ picturised on her that apparently hurt the community’s sentiments.

Priya Varrier’s lawyer Harris Beeran’s told the bench that the actress has moved the court seeking the quashing of the FIR and four complaints filed against her and her filmmaker in Hyderabad and Maharashtra, respectively.

Later speaking to reporters, Beeran said that the said song has been there for last four decades and there has been no complaint in Kerala but an FIR was filed in Hyderabad and four complaints in Maharashtra.