SC rejects petition for rebuilding religious places in old Secretariat in TS

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL for rebuilding religious structures allegedly torn down during Telangana Secretariat’s demolition. “It is a misconceived prayer. We can’t allow all this under Article 32,” the Court remarked.

The Supreme Court bench made these observations while hearing a plea seeking re-building of religious places, situated within the Telangana State Secretariat Building, that were allegedly torn down while demolition of the Secretariat Building. Making it clear that the demolition was permitted by the State High Court, the Apex court said “How can you file an Article 32 here when demolition was permitted by High Court. This has to lie there,” the bench said.

The counsel for the petitioner urged the bench to direct the High Court for expeditious disposal for which the bench refused to make any such directions. The Counsel while pleading the bench to allow him to withdraw the plea and sought speedy disposal at the High Court. However, the Bench made it clear that it would allow withdrawal of the plea and can’t make any such direction to the High Court. Hence the Plea was dismissed as withdrawn.

The petition has been filed by Advocate Khaja Aijazuddin, practicing Advocate at Telangana High Court, alleging that two Mosques and one Temple, situated inside the Secretariat premises were torn down.

