SC ruling gives new twist to HCA elections

Hyderabad: Friday’s Supreme Court decision on disqualification norms on office-bearers led to a frenzy filing of the nominations for the Hyderabad Cricket Association elections as Friday was the last day for the September 27 polls. But late in the evening Electoral Officer VS Sampath extended the nominations by a day. “As the Supreme Court judgement redefined the disqualification rule on office-bearers, it has been decided to extend it by a day as it will give an opportunity to the members to file their nominations,’’ he said.

The nominations will be accepted till 3 pm on Saturday and the scrutiny will be done at 5 pm now.

Former secretary John Manoj (for vice president), Vijayanand, Naresh Sharma (both for secretary) and Surender Agarwal (for treasurer) filed their nominations on Friday. The above mentioned names had not filed earlier as they were disqualified according to the Lodha Committee reforms since they had been either Office Bearers or EC members of the HCA for a cumulative period of 9 years of a State association. They all belong to the Mohammad Azharuddin group.

Late in the evening, former acting secretary S Venkateshwaran, who fell in this category, filed his nomination as secretary while former Ranji off-spinner Shivaji Yadav, who had filed his nomination as secretary on Thursday, will now probably contest as joint secretary from the other group.

According to Adnan Mehmood of the Azharuddin group, the SC ruling has given a window to all these members to contest the elections.

But this SC ruling has given another twist in the on-going campaign to the elections. On Wednesday, Azharuddin, who is contesting to the president’s post, along with Vikram Man Singh (vice president), Ajmal Asad (secretary) and Gundala Srinivas (treasurer) had filed their nominations. But after Saturday’s scrutiny and the new nominations being taken into account then Vikram Man Singh, Asad, Srinivas and G Srinivas may have to pull out from the contest. In fact, Vikram may contest as councillor.

On Thursday, RM Bhaskar, who has been one of the pioneers of fighting corruption in HCA, filed his nomination for the secretary’s post.

The last date of withdrawals is on September 23. A better picture may emerge on Saturday.

