SC seeks Centre’s response on plea to identify state-wise minorities based on population

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Union of India seeking its reply on a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay for identifying state-wise minorities on the basis of population.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, issued notice to the Union of India asking it to file its reply on the petition within a period of six weeks.

Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had moved the petition before the top court seeking appropriate directions and orders for identifying state-wise minorities on the basis of population.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed another petition filed by Upadhyay

seeking directions to lay down guidelines to accord minority status based on the state-wise population of a community.