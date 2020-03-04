SC ST BC Muslim Front demands repel of CAA 2019

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The SC ST BC Muslim Front on Tuesday demanded the Union government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and put on hold the National Register of Citizenship and National Population Register across the country.

At a meeting held on Tuesday, members of the organization said the bill was discriminatory and divisive. “The BJP in pursuit of power is putting the whole country on fire and intends to communalise the atmosphere. Because of the secular approach of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, there have been no incidents of communal violence in the State,” said Sanaullah Khan, chairman SC ST BC Muslim front.

It also came down heavily on the Delhi police for their role in the violence in the North East Delhi and while tacking the students protest. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign taking the responsibility of the Delhi pogrom.

Accountability of the guilty police officials should be fixed and they must be punished,” said Mohd Shafiq-uz- Zama, retired IAS officer.

The Front asked the Chief Minister to direct the police to cooperate with the Muslim community and regularly hold confidence building exercises to prevent communal flare-up anywhere.

