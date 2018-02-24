Scamster invested swindled money in realty in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: K. Ranga Reddy, the kingpin in credit card fraud case busted on Thursday, has been found to have invested money that he syphoned off from four banks in farms and real estate, including a mushroom farm on the city outskirts.

Police have also found that he colluded with merchants and with the help of G Kishore Babu, an HDFC employee, swiped credit cards and collected cash fraudulently. This money was used for investments.

The Hyderabad North Zone Task Force, who busted the scam and arrested Reddy along with nine others, have found that Reddy, who floated a fictitious firm Parnika Nano System Private Limited in 2013, first took credit cards for himself and his wife. This was easy with both of them being current account holders in HDFC bank.

A current account holder can do maximum transactions, if proper IT returns are submitted, an official said, adding that Reddy colluded with merchants and Babu, who is in-charge of credit cards and supplying swiping machines. They, with the merchants including petrol pump owners, jewellers and textile store owners, then made several transactions with Babu’s help.

“They would swipe the cards at various places and instead of purchasing anything, they would collect cash fraudulently. This benefits the merchants too as it indicates an increase in their marketing. They also get a good commission for a transaction,” a senior Task Force official from North Zone said.

During the scam which started in 2013 and continued until January 2016, Reddy swindled Rs 1.5 Crore.

“He put in huge money and bought a big farmland at Adibatla on the city outskirts where he has been cultivating mushrooms. He had also developed a land belonging to him in his native place in Nalgonda district,” officials said.

Reddy completely isolated himself from Hyderabad and was living in a secluded place on the outskirts for the last few months. Police are now verifying the details of the properties which he purchased. Though the fraud was of Rs.1.5 crore, police could recover cash of Rs 6.9 lakh only.