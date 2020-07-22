Scant regard for freedom fighters in erstwhile Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:39 pm 11:41 pm

Nalgonda: Way back in 1977, 30 years after India gained independence, the Union government decided to honour the freedom-fighters who played a major role in the country’s unshackling from British rule. It was decided to set up stone plaques with names of prominent freedom-fighters to remind future generations of the sacrifices made by these brave people.

And now, 43 years later, seven such plaques, each six feet tall, bearing names of freedom-fighters from erstwhile Nalgonda district, lie in various stages of decay, hidden by garbage in some places and by bushes in others, allegedly due to the negligence of the district administration. These plaques, or what remains of them, are located in seven of what were earlier known as Taluqas, either in the Taluqa office or in the main centres of the town.

A majority of the freedom-fighters from the district are no more, but for the 40 of them who are still alive, and witness to the decay, quite literally, it is heart-wrenching to see that even the wee bit of recognition that they had was disappearing under administrative apathy.

Speaking to Telangana Today, P Anantha Ramaiah Sharma, president of the Nalgonda chapter of Freedom Fighters Association, rues that no government authority now wants to take up the responsibility for the maintenance of these plaques. “Nobody is even bothered to clear the garbage or clear the bushes around these memorials,” he said.

The 82-year-old freedom-fighter made a poignant statement when he said they are remembered only twice a year, on Independence Day and Republic Day, when they are invited for the official function in what is more of a symbolic gesture. “During these occasions, when we get to meet the District Collector, we do put up our case including the state of the plaques but to no avail. We are forgotten once these functions are over,” Sharma, misty-eyed, said, adding that the least the government can do on such occasions is to clean up the plaques.

He recalls that the stone plaques had the names of freedom-fighters on one side and the preamble of the Constitution on the other. “Most of the freedom-fighters whose names were etched on the stone plaques supposedly for posterity are dead, and most of the freedom-fighters still living are in their eighties and bed-ridden. A majority of us are surviving on the State government’s pension of Rs 15,000 while a handful get the Central pension of Rs 29,000,” Sharma said.

While nobody has been able to trace out the plaque that was erected in Nalgonda town, the one at Kattangur is believed to have been done away with for road-widening. In Suryapet, the plaque can still be seen in Gandhi Park, but it has garbage for company, and the one at Thungathurthy has bushes covering it.

The freedom-fighters fought for the liberation of the country, and liberty we did get, even to push those very people into obscurity!

