Scanty rainfall takes toll on Haritha Haram in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: The deficit rainfall and depleting groundwater table in Sangareddy district may have a serious impact on the survival of saplings planted under “Telangana ku Haritha Haram,” unless the district administration takes alternative measures to water the plants. Sangareddy is among the few Telangana districts that has experienced deficit rainfall this year so far.

To meet the needs of agriculture, farmers in the district over-exploited groundwater. Due to lack of rains and depleting groundwater levels, officials have hired tankers to water the saplings in 16 nurseries in the district since the borewells went dry at all these nurseries. The 16 nurseries are spread in six mandals, indicating the falling groundwater table in many places.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Manager of Plantation Mani Kumar said they could save 31.62 per cent, 46.71 per cent, 41.21 per cent and 38 per cent of the saplings planted during the past four years under Haritha Haram programme. “We are putting in all our efforts to increase the survival rate.

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao has roped in the industries for support in watering the saplings besides providing them with tree guards,” he admits that the groundwater depletion may harm their plans badly.

The District Manager said they would certainly find it very difficult to save the saplings if the dry spell continuous. He is banking on the District Collector to help them in ensuring water for the saplings by hiring tankers wherever the need arises. While the Godavari basin has received heavy rainfall and subsequent floods upstream, the Krishna basin in Telangana also for water from upstream areas due to heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Though the erstwhile Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Khammam districts received deficit rain, these districts have enough water from river Krishna. Sangareddy, which recorded 26 per cent deficit rainfall this year, has not seen any inflows into Manjeera project, which is the lifeline of Sangareddy, from upstream areas. The district administration certainly needs to put some additional efforts to save the saplings planted under TKHH this year in the district. Increasing the survival rate is going to be a tough task under the prevailing conditions.

The district recorded 46.71 per cent survival rate, the best so far, in saplings planted in 2016, when the district recorded the heaviest rainfall in five years. It indicates that a good rainfall and inflows into Manjeera will have a positive impact on the survival rate of THH. Under the prevailing conditions, the district administration could only take up 30 per cent of the 2.5 crore saplings plantation target following poor rainfall.

