Scarlett Johansson will show ‘Black Widow’s ‘flawed side’ in upcoming film

By | Published: 1:49 pm

Washington D.C: Actor Scarlett Johansson who is getting a standalone film for ‘Black Widow’ from the Marvel Universe is excited for fans to see the “flawed side” of the character as the film will hit theatres on May next year.

“I’m excited for fans to see the flawed side of her, what she perceives to be the flawed side of her. And I’m looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger, so you guys will be seeing a lot of that,” Entertainment Weekly quoted Johansson as saying during the Comic-Con panel.

She continued, “I don’t think I could have played this iteration of Natasha 10 years ago. It would’ve been a very different film. I get to play Natasha as a fully realized woman and in all of her many facets.” The first official insights into the upcoming feature were announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during the event.

Australian director Cate Shortland is helming the film, which also stars Rachel Weisz as Malena, ‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour as Alexi, ‘The Handmaid’s Tales’ O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and ‘Midsommar’s Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

Pugh while talking about her character Yelena, said she is like a “sister figure to Natasha”.

Fagbenle who will be seen playing a contact from Black Widow’s past said, “There’s a kind of romantic undercurrent. At least, I’m kind of into her.” “What is more exciting than the mythology of the Marvel universe? They’ve really put at the forefront really strong, powerful female characters and Cate Shortland our director and working alongside Scarlett and Florence, two incredibly powerful characters. Malena, my character, is a pretty tough chick. David and O-T are pretty awesome too. I love men as well as women,” explained Weisz.

A short footage from the film was also shown to the audience to keep them on their toes.

Johansson’s has played Black Widow, a major role in seven Marvel movies, tracking her evolution from morally dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger.