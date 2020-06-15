SCB members discuss resident issues with KTR

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Some of the members of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and appealed to him to address issues being faced by the residents besides discussing the New Cantonment Act.

Led by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency incharge, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, the SCB members S Keshava Reddy and Anitha Prabhakar met the Minister at Pragathi Bhavan.

During the meeting, the members briefed the Minister about 15th annual budget funds allocation, New Cantonment Act and the forthcoming Cantonment elections. They appealed the Minister to ensure the candidates contest elections using party symbols and finalisation of the candidates, apart from other aspects.

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy urged the Minister to issue directions to the GHMC to address the Patny compound issue at SD Road. The drain network in the locality was in poor shape and this was resulting in several issues, especially during monsoon, he said.

Immediately, the Minister directed the GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy to take up the nala works estimated to cost Rs 48 lakh. Later, the SCB Second ward member, S Keshava Reddy contributed Rs 4 lakh towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said a press release.

