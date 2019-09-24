SCB vice president urges military authorities to open roads

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: With anger among civilians over closure of roads in Cantonment area growing by the day, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) vice president, J Rama Krishna on Tuesday urged Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, president of SCB to roll-back the restrictions and open all the closed roads.

Based on a request from Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), K T Rama Rao, the vice-president of SCB represented to Brigadier Abhiit Chandra and urged him to immediately convene a special board meeting at the earliest and discuss the hardships of general public and resolve the issue at the earliest.

In a communication to Brigadier Chandra, the SCB vice president said that the Local Military Authority (LMA) has once again started closing some of the roads in Cantonment abruptly and such activities are happening frequently. He said that the recent closure of roads is an addition to several roads which continue to be totally closed.

“Road closures by LMA is causing severe inconvenience to the common people, particularly to the women, school children, working ladies and senior citizens who use these thoroughfares for commuting,” he said.

It is the pertinent to mention that LMA is initiating such acts without following the due process of Cantonments Act 2006. It is also observed that the LMA is also acting beyond its jurisdiction and closing the roads falling under the classification ‘C’ lands, he said.

Ramakrishna requested Chandra to convene a special board meeting with the single point agenda of opening all the closed roads as soon as possible.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter