SCCL achieves 17.3% growth in coal production

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL ) realised a coal output of 170.82 lakh tons in the first quarter of the financial year ending on June 30, registering a growth of 17.3 per cent in the production against 145.65 lakh tons during the corresponding period in the last financial year.

Similarly the company achieved 1057.98 lakh cubic meters of over burden removal in the first three months of the current financial year compared to 989.47 lakh cubic meters during same period last year thus achieving a growth of 7 per cent.

The company produced 57.13 lakh tonnes of coal in the month of June registering a growth of 15.1 per cent as against 49.63 lakh tonnes in June last year. Singareni Thermal Power Plant situated at Jaipur in Mancherial district generated 819.75 million units of power in June and achieved 94.81% Plant load factor (PLF).

The two units of the Singareni Power Plant produced 2437.38 million units of power, out of which 2299.58 million units was supplied to the grid for usage of the State during the first three months of the financial year.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar wanted the SCCL employees to work with same zeal and overcome difficulties arising due to rainy season to realise set targets in coal production.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter