SCCL aims for 100 MT coal production in next five years

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has called upon the company employees to strive to achieve 100 million tonnes coal production in the next five years.

He said SCCL had witnessed tremendous progress in past five years and with collective efforts could achieve much more. The company was among the top coal producing companies. Nearly 2,000 companies in south India depend on the coal supplied by the company.

Sridhar took part in ‘Singareni Day’ celebrations at Prakasham stadium here on Monday. Addressing the gathering, he said the SCCL played a crucial role in the economic progress of the nation. The company which forayed into power production was doing well and aimed to double thermal power capacity to 2,500 MW.

Similarly it was being planned to install solar power plants in areas under the SCCL limits, Sridhar said and appealed to the employees to rededicate themselves to the growth of the company.

The CMD inspected department stalls put up at Prakasham stadium. Large numbers of SCCL employees, public, and students attended the celebrations and cultural programmes. MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao and others attended a special meeting organised later in the evening.

