SCCL among top three IT paying entities in Telangana

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has emerged as one of the three top income tax paying corporate entities in the Telugu States, the other two being the NMDC and the Andhra Bank.

The SCCL paid Rs 650 crore towards income tax last year while another Rs 598 crore was paid (as income tax) by its employees. The SCCL Director Finance N Balaram received an award for SCCL being the third highest taxpayer in the Telugu State at the 159 Aayakar Diwas held here on Wednesday.

The award was presented by the Vice Chancellor of the NALSAR University Dr Faizan Mustafa. Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, N Shankaran presided over the programme.

