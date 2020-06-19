SCCL approves 5 open cast mining projects

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Friday approved plans for five new open cast mining projects apart from purchase of 25 dumpers with 60 tonnes capacity, during the Board of Directors meeting chaired by the company chairman and managing director N Sridhar here. The Board also reviewed various measures being taken in the Singareni mines to prevent spread of coronavirus and continue operations with strict adherence to the government guidelines.

The Board also cleared proposals for expansions of Dorley OCP and GDK-7 LEPOC in Godavarikhani, besides over burden contract for JVROC-2 in Kothagudem and KKOC project in Mandamarri.

Deputy Secretaries for Coal Ministry Ajitesh Kumar and PSL Swamy from Delhi along with Western Coal Fields chairman and managing director RR Mishra from Nagpur, participated in the meeting as the Board of Directors via video conference. Special Chief Secretary for Energy Ajay Mishra along with directors of the SCCL – S Shankar, S Chandrashekhar, B Bhaskar Rao, N Balaram, and others attended the meeting.

