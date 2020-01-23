SCCL begins work at new open cast mine in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:25 am

Mancherial: Authorities of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) performed prayers and broke ground for commencing works of a new open cast coal mining project, titled IK OCP, at Indaram in Jaipur mandal on Wednesday. Srirampur General Manager Laxminarayana and many others were present.

Laxminarayana said that 12 lakh tonnes of coal would be excavated from the open cast project from coming financial year. He informed that the coal would be supplied to Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur mandal. He thanked farmers belonging to Indaram, Tekumatla and Kanchanapalli villages who extended their support to the coal major by giving away their lands for the project.

STPP general manager Picchchaiah, general manager (safety) Ballari Srinivas, Srimampur OCP project officer Chintala Srinivas, IK OCP project officer A Rajeshwar Reddy and many other officials of new the project and Srirampur Area were present.

