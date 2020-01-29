SCCL Chairman to receive international award

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Sridhar will receive one more International level award in recognition of his services in guiding the company to achieve unprecedented growth.

Renowned International magazine AsioOne & URS media international group based out of Thailand selected Sridhar for “Bharatiya Mahantam Vikas Puraskar Award” in the name of ‘The Leader’ for the year 2019-20. This award is given to deserving people in the field of commercial, business and Industry. It will be presented on February 7 at the 13th Asian Business and Social Forum 2020 in Bangkok.

The SCCL CMB received an invitation in this regard on Wednesday stating had he had been chosen for the award after analysis his efforts in two phases and that the recognition was for his efforts in taking Singareni on the path of unprecedented growth.

The organizers also invited Sridhar to participate in the conference under the aegis of Thailand Chambers of Commerce and AsiaOne on India-Thailand bilateral relations on February 6.

Sridhar said the SCCL was in top position due to the efforts of the workers and cumulative efforts of the officials. “The international award by ‘Asia One‘ is a recognition of the team effort of Singarenians,” he said.

The coal major achieved growth which no other company could achieve since 2014. Sales and profits of the company in the last years till 2019 was much more than Maharatna companies in the country.

The company achieved 78 per cent growth in sales – from Rs 14,078 crore to Rs 25,071 crore. Profits soared by 262 per cent – from Rs 490 crore to Rs 1,767 crore. Similarly, coal production rose from 52 million tonnes to 65 million tonnes (23 per cent growth) and coal transport rose from 52 million tonnes to 68 million tonnes (28 per cent growth).

Sridhar was instrumental in the commissioning of Singareni Power Plant and making it as one of the best thermal power plants. The 1,200 megawatt power plant produces 20 per cent of thermal power in Telangana State.

He also laid the path for erection of 300 megawatts Solar Power Plants on the instructions of the State Government. The two phases of the solar power plant will be completed by August. With this, 220 megawatts of power will be available for use, making Singareni the first coal company to also start solar and thermal power generation.

With the help of the State government, Singareni could bag NAINI and New Patrapada coal blocks in Odisha State and is trying to get some more coal blocks in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter