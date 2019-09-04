SCCL colours to adorn Telangana Express

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express will be wrapped with the colours of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the government-owned coal mining company.

As part of the Railway Board’s innovative scheme to offer the exteriors of select passenger carrying trains to government departments/public sector undertakings for advertisement, South Central Railway (SCR) negotiated a tie-up with SCCL.

This initiative for advertising on the exterior of coaches is the first of its kind in the zone and only the third in Indian Railways. This innovative and potential advertising avenue of vinyl wrapping on trains would lay stress on aesthetics of trains so that the basic visibility is not compromised, a press release said.

The vinyl wrapping shall be from the window level to the bottom of the coach and the quality would be as per the specifications laid down by the Research Design and Standards Organisation. It would comply with the norms of thickness, gloss, durability, temperature resistance, detergent, wash and attrition resistance.

Indian Railways formalised a policy on advertisement through mobile assets. The objective of the policy is to offer its mobile assets in the form of internal and external coach space for advertisements, thereby opening avenue of revenue generation. The initiative is expected to significantly contribute towards the same, the release added.

